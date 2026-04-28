Iran declares its readiness to launch unprecedented military response to US naval blockade

Iran's military is prepared to deliver a practical and unprecedented response to US actions, Press TV reported, citing a source in the country's security system.

The Iranian Armed Forces are ready to take active measures if Washington persists in blockading Iranian ports. According to the source, patience at the Khatam al-Anbia headquarters may be running out.

Tehran continues to follow a diplomatic path for now, but the situation could shift if the USA keeps ignoring Iran's demands.

The US had previously announced its readiness to strike Iranian military installations in the Strait of Hormuz and conduct coastal operations