Japanese authorities did not pay Tehran for the passage of the tanker Idemitsu Maru through the Strait of Hormuz, the Japanese business newspaper Nikkei reported.

"The historic 1953 mission of the Nissho Maru - owned by Idemitsu Kosan - to transport Iranian oil to Japan stands as a testament to the long-standing friendship between the two countries. This legacy continues to hold great significance," the Iranian embassy in Japan said.

According to the publication’s sources in the Japanese government, the vessel’s passage became possible as a result of negotiations between the authorities and the Iranian side.

"This is the result of negotiations conducted by the Japanese government. We did not pay any toll for the [tanker’s] passage," a senior government official said.

Earlier, Tasnim reported that the Japanese tanker Idemitsu Maru went through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s facilitation. According to the agency, the tanker owned by Japanese refining company Idemitsu Kosan with two million oil barrels on board was off the Saudi Arabian coast since late February.