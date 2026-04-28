Anaklia Port master plan to be revised in Georgia

The Georgian Ministry of Economy has signed a €101,500 contract with the Dutch company Port Consultant Rotterdam to revise the master plan for the Anaklia deepwater port project, as well as to prepare a new budget and update cargo traffic forecasts through 2050.

The revision comes after an investment agreement with the Chinese consortium that won the project tender in May 2024 has yet to be signed.

In April, the Georgian Ministry of Economy reported that all preparatory work for the port's construction had been completed.