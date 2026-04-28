New meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian State Commissions on Delimitation held in Aghveran

On April 29, the 13th meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place in Aghveran, Armenia, chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Participants noted with satisfaction that the event was once again hosted on the territory of one of the parties, specifically in Aghveran, Armenia.

A detailed exchange of views took place on organizational and technical matters related to delimitation activities during the meeting.

Several draft instructions on delimitation procedures were agreed upon, and the parties exchanged the texts.

These include the "Instruction on the Procedure for the Work of Delimitation Expert Groups During the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia," the "Instruction on the Procedure of the Preparation of a Delimitation Map of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia," and the "Instruction on the Procedure for the Formalization and Publication of Documents on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia".

The participants agreed to submit the instructions to their respective governments for approval.

During the meeting, Mustafayev and Grigoryan also exchanged views on issues of mutual interestю

The parties acknowledged the success of ongoing cargo transit between the nations.

Petroleum product supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia were also noted with satisfaction, reflecting the growth of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Issues related to expanding trade and economic cooperation, mutual deliveries of goods and services, and transit shipments were discussed with representatives of both countries' business communities.

Particular attention was paid to the fact that these achievements were made possible by the political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A protocol was signed following the meeting. The date for the next round of talks in Azerbaijan will be set in due course.