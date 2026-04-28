Pentagon reveals amount US spent in war with Iran

The USA has spent more than $25 billion during the conflict with Iran, Acting Under Secretary of Defense/Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst told the House Armed Services Committee.

"Approximately, of this day, we're spending about $25 billion on Operation Epic Fury",

Hurst said.

He added that the majority of these funds went toward munitions.

Following a full assessment of total war costs, the Pentagon will submit a request for additional appropriations to Congress through the White House, Hurst noted.