Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel is ready for diplomacy with Iran, but does not rule out military action - Saar

Israel is ready for diplomacy with Iran, but does not rule out military action - Saar
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has stated that Tel Aviv is open to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict with Iran, though military action remains an option if negotiations take an unfavorable turn.

Saar also addressed the situation in Lebanon, saying that Israel's military will respond to Hezbollah's actions according to the level of threat. The withdrawal of IDF units from Lebanon will only be considered once an effective military and political system is in place, he added.

According to media reports, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed dissatisfaction with the military's actions in Iran and Lebanon.

Tensions are rising within Israel's security establishment amid Netanyahu's accusations.

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