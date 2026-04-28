UN announces number of people arrested and executed in Iran since start of war

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, reported that since the start of the military conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel, the organization has documented the execution of 21 people and the arrest of more than 4,000.

According to Türk, those executed include individuals accused of spying for Israel and the US, as well as activists involved in mass protests in early January. He warned that civilians are increasingly vulnerable to abuses by authorities during wartime.

Earlier, the Iranian parliament proposed revoking the citizenship of citizens who collaborate with enemy countries.