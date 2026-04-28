Azerbaijan and Maldives introduce mutual visa-free regime

A mutual visa-free arrangement has been established between Baku and Malé, according to a statement released by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service

The "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports", signed in New York on October 24, 2025, takes effect today.

Under the agreement, citizens of both countries are now "exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, or transit through the territory of the other party, as well as for stay in this territory" for a period of 90 days, the ministry clarified.