Trump urges Iran to sign nuclear deal with US soon

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, saying the country “better get smart soon!”

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon,” Trump said.

Notably, the post was accompanied by an AI-generated picture of Trump holding a gun with explosions in the background, and the words “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

The post comes as the crucial Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded and as the status of talks with Iran remains uncertain, with attempts to continue negotiations in the last few days seemingly stalled. U.S. negotiators were due to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan for more talks last weekend, but Trump canceled the trip.



Tehran has proposed that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. lifts its ongoing blockade of Iranian ports and the war ends. Reuters reported earlier that Trump was not happy with Tehran’s proposal, however, and the White House was expected to return with a counteroffer.