Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan considers cutting ties with European Parliament - media

Azerbaijan considers cutting ties with European Parliament - media
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan is seriously considering severing relations with the European Parliament, local media report. Baku had already effectively suspended all contact with the body, but now there is talk of a complete break.

The issue is currently under discussion, according to Trend.

President Ilham Aliyev has previously stated that the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have become platforms that promote Islamophobia and pursue policies based on this ideology.

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