Vestnik Kavkaza

Zakharova highlights Georgia's contribution to victory in Great Patriotic War

Здание Министерства иностранных дел РФ в Москве
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted the significant contribution of the Georgian people to the victory in the Great Patriotic War, emphasizing the shared history that binds Russia and Georgia.

"We preserve - I mean Russia preserves - a shared historical heritage with Georgia. We carefully maintain war memorials on our territory",

Zakharova said.

According to Maria Zakharova, out of 3.5 million people in the Georgian SSR, 700,000 went to the front to fight the enemy, figures the diplomat said most eloquently reflect Georgia's contribution.

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