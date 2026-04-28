UAE Foreign Ministry comments on decision to exit OPEC and OPEC plus

The United Arab Emirates decision to leave OPEC is a "sovereign, strategic choice" based on the country's long-term economic vision, UAE Foreign Ministry communications director Afra Mahash Al Hameli said.

"The UAE's decision to exit OPEC is a sovereign, strategic choice grounded in its long-term economic vision," Al Hameli said.

According to her, the move would give the country greater flexibility in using its energy capacity, strengthen national development, reinforce market confidence, and support global energy stability.

Al Hameli said the UAE would continue working closely with partners, deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and contribute to stable and well-functioning markets after leaving the group.

Earlier Tuesday, the UAE announced it would withdraw from the OPEC and the wider OPEC+ alliance, effective May 1, removing the group's third-largest producer and further weakening the cartel's influence over global oil supplies and prices.