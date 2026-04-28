UK summons Iranian envoy for comments on social media

The UK government summoned Iran’s ambassador to London on Tuesday after “unacceptable and inflammatory” social media activity by the Iranian Embassy.

Officials said the ambassador was told the posts were “completely unacceptable” and warned that the embassy must stop messaging that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally.

Britain's minister for the Middle East, ​Hamish Falconer, made clear that the embassy "must ⁠cease any form of communications that could ​be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK ​or internationally", the Foreign Office said.

The diplomatic response follows a Telegram post attributed to Iranian officials that included language urging participation in a campaign framed around national duty and sacrifice.