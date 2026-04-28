Vestnik Kavkaza

Next resettlement convoy departs for Azerbaijan's Khojaly villages

Next resettlement convoy departs for Azerbaijan's Khojaly villages
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, another resettlement convoy was sent from Aghdam to the Azerbaijani villages of Badara, Khanabad, Tazabina, and Khanyurdu in the Khojaly district.

At this stage, 16 families consisting of 59 people are being relocated to Badara village, 10 families consisting of 46 people to Khanabad village, 3 families consisting of 15 people to Tazabina village, and 4 families consisting of 25 people to Khanyurdu village.

The resettled families are those who had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, Trend reported.

The Great Return process to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

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