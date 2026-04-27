Iraq intends to remain in OPEC

Iraq has announced its intention to remain in OPEC. Earlier today, it was reported that the UAE might withdraw from the organization.

Iraq has no intention of leaving OPEC or the OPEC+ alliance, sources in the country's oil industry reported on April 28.

According to them, Iraq is interested in a strong organization.

"Iraq does not intend to leave OPEC or OPEC+ and favors a strong organization to ensure stable and affordable oil prices,”

– the sources informed.

Earlier, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported that the UAE intends to leave OPEC and OPEC+.