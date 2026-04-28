Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia not planning to leave OPEC plus - Kremlin

Russia not planning to leave OPEC plus - Kremlin
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is not considering exiting the OPEC+ format, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No," he responded to a question on the matter.

The Kremlin spokesman was asked about it following the UAE's decision to leave OPEC and OPEC+.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was established in 1960 at the initiative of the largest oil-producing countries - Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. After the UAE's withdrawal, it will have 11 member states. The expanded OPEC+ format also includes several other oil-producing countries, including Russia.

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