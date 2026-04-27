UAE ready to continue cooperation with its oil export partners

Abu Dhabi will not sever ties with oil-exporting countries after leaving OPEC. The UAE intends to maintain dialogue.

UAE authorities will continue to cooperate with oil-exporting countries to maintain global oil market stability, the country's Foreign Ministry stated.

"The UAE will continue to work closely with partners, deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and contribute to stable, well-functioning markets with greater flexibility and responsiveness,”

– the UAE Foreign Ministry reported.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi announced it would end its membership in OPEC and OPEC+ effective May of this year. The decision was made against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.