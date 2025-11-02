Vestnik Kavkaza

IAEA conducting inspections at two Iranian nuclear sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is conducting inspections at at least two Iranian facilities, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to him, Iran is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the work is being carried out within the framework of the safeguards agreement.

Baghaei added that Iran has a parliamentary law on cooperation with the IAEA. All processes are carried out within the framework of this law. The agency's inspectors carry out their inspections on the basis of a decision by the Supreme National Security Council.

The spokesperson stated that inspections of some Iranian nuclear facilities, including the fuel rod assembly at the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran research reactor, which produces radioisotopes, are a normal process.

