IAEA's failure to respond to attacks on nuclear facilities undermines organization's prestige - Araghchi

The impartiality and credibility of the IAEA have been undermined by Director General Rafael Grossi's lack of an appropriate response to attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Araghchi emphasized that strikes on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran, particularly the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP), are illegal and could pose serious risks to human health and the environment, including possible radioactive contamination.

He added that the UN Security Council, the IAEA Board of Governors, and its Director General "have failed to take effective measures within their authority to prevent the recurrence of such actions."

The minister also recalled that Grossi, in a March 2026 interview, "disclosed confidential safeguards-related information concerning Iran's peaceful nuclear program".

"The misuse of such information by adversaries could facilitate further attacks on Iran's safeguarded nuclear facilities",

Araghchi said.

Grossi's actions have undermined confidence in the IAEA safeguards regime, as well as the impartiality of the Agency and its Director General, the Iranian Foreign Minister concluded.