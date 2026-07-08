IDF will remain in southern Lebanon to ensure security - Netanyahu

IDF will continue to remain in southern Lebanon to ensure the security of the northern part of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon as long as necessary to ensure the security of communities in northern Israel",

Netanyahu said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Israel would withdraw its forces from Lebanon in the foreseeable future, and that the two sides had reached an agreement on the matter.

Israel and Lebanon have agreed on a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and their replacement by the Lebanese army, with both sides committed to working together to disarm Hezbollah