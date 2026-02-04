IRGC seizes tankers carrying smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy intercepted tankers in the Persian Gulf that were illegally (according to Iranian authorities) transporting fuel, Iranian media reported.

"According to the IRGC, the two intercepted vessels were involved in smuggling fuel through the waters around Farsi Island",

Mehr News Agency reported.

The report added that the tankers were carrying a total of over one million liters of fuel. The 15-member crew has been handed over to judicial authorities.

It was clarified that the tankers had been involved in fuel smuggling for several months as part of a criminal network.