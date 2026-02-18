Iran, Russia, China envoys holds talks with Grossi

The ambassadors of Iran, Russia, and China to international organizations in Vienna have held a joint meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to discuss developments related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

According to the Permanent Mission of Iran to international organizations in Vienna, the three countries’ envoys exchanged views with Grossi on the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting and recent developments concerning Iran’s nuclear activities.

During the meeting, the envoys presented a joint letter outlining their shared positions and emphasizing the importance of coordination and cooperation on those issues.

The high-level engagement came a day after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held indirect nuclear negotiations with U.S. representatives in Geneva.

The Geneva meeting, which was also attended by Grossi, marked the second round of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S., following the first round held on February 6 in Muscat.