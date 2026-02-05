Iran-US talks start in Oman

Iranian-US talks are now underway, as reported by the Fars news agency and Iranian state television.

The meeting is focused on nuclear issues.

The Iranian delegation is led by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with the American side headed by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

This meeting marks the first direct engagement between Tehran and Washington since a months-long pause in the negotiation process, which followed the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict last June. Five previous rounds of consultations had been held prior to that suspension.