Iran capable of producing several nuclear bombs - Grossi

The IAEA expresses concern regarding the circumstances related to Iran's nuclear program, particularly considering the possibility that the country may maintain substantial reserves of highly enriched uranium, enabling Tehran to develop multiple nuclear weapons.

"The material is there, and this material is enough to produce several, perhaps a dozen devices",

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

While Iranian authorities have claimed that 400 kg of uranium enriched to over 60% was buried under rubble following the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities last June, the IAEA is confident that the material has been preserved and could be used.

Grossi further noted that Tehran has barred IAEA inspectors from accessing key nuclear sites, a move he described as a violation of Iran's obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

IAEA inspectors have still not been permitted to visit one facility near Isfahan, which was identified shortly before the Israeli military operation began last year, Rafael Grossi noted.