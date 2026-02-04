Iran deploys hypersonic missiles underground for first time - media

The Iranian Armed Forces have for the first time deployed Khorramshahr-4 hypersonic ballistic missiles in underground silos, as reported by Fars news agency citing an IRGC source.

According to the source, the missile can achieve speeds of up to Mach 16 in exoatmospheric flight and approximately Mach 8 in the atmosphere. With an estimated range of 2,000 km, it is capable of reaching Israeli territory within 10 minutes.

The deployment is viewed as part of military preparations in case of the tensions' escalation with the USA and Israel.

This development follows Israeli strikes last summer on storage facilities reportedly containing Khorramshahr-4 missiles. Iranian authorities subsequently claimed to have fully restored their missile capabilities after those attacks.