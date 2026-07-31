US using Strait of Hormuz to launch new attacks - media

Iran believes the issue of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is being used as a pretext for new US attacks on Tehran, Press TV reported, citing sources.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed this view, the report said.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that using the issue of ship passage as a pretext serves as a justification for military action and pressure against Iran",

Press TV said.

Tehran intends to use all means to protect its national interests and security, the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran maintains friendly relations with its neighbours in the Middle East despite US aggression.