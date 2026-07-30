Georgia's economy develops despite challenges - Tbilisi

Georgia's economy continues to grow rapidly despite unfavourable external conditions, the country's Ministry of Economy has said.

"Positive trends in foreign trade also contributed to the high rates of economic growth in the first six months of 2026",

the ministry said.

Exports rose by 20% in the first half of the year, reaching $3.8763 billion.

Domestic exports saw a particularly strong increase, soared to 62.6% to $2.3918 billion.

The ministry stressed that this result was achieved despite external shocks and geopolitical challenges.