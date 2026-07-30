Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's economy develops despite challenges - Tbilisi

Georgia's economy develops despite challenges - Tbilisi
© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's economy continues to grow rapidly despite unfavourable external conditions, the country's Ministry of Economy has said.

"Positive trends in foreign trade also contributed to the high rates of economic growth in the first six months of 2026",

the ministry said.

Exports rose by 20% in the first half of the year, reaching $3.8763 billion.

Domestic exports saw a particularly strong increase, soared to 62.6% to $2.3918 billion.

The ministry stressed that this result was achieved despite external shocks and geopolitical challenges.

485 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.