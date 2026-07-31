Azerbaijan introduces one year visa free regime for Bosnia and Singapore

Azerbaijan has waived visas for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Singapore for one year, the State Migration Service has announced.

The visa‑free regime will be in effect from August 1, 2026, to August 1, 2027, and is aimed at facilitating travel, strengthening cooperation, and boosting tourism.

Citizens of both countries may enter Azerbaijan up to three times a year without a visa, staying up to 30 days per visit. The waiver applies only to tourist trips.

Foreigners staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days must register at their place of stay, in accordance with the Migration Code.

Azerbaijani citizens do not need a visa to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and may stay for 90 days in any six‑month period.

To enter Singapore, Azerbaijanis must obtain a visa in advance at an embassy or consulate.

Azerbaijan’s passport ranked 70th in the global passport index for the first half of 2026, allowing visa‑free travel to 67 countries.