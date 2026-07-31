Armenian government resigned

The first session of Armenia's newly elected National Assembly has begun today. The current government headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has resigned, in line with the country's Constitution.

Pashinyan signed the resignation decision, which will now be formalised by President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The Prime Minister addressed the Parliament via video message.

"According to Article 158 of the Constitution, the government resigns on the day of the first session of the newly elected National Assembly",

Pashinyan said.

He added that the new Prime Minister would be appointed later in the day, as stipulated by Article 149 of the Constitution.

"Today, the ruling party will submit the prime minister's candidacy to the president for signature, and the appointment will take place accordingly",

Pashinyan said.

The parliamentary elections for the 9th convocation were held on June 7. The ruling Civil Contract party won 64 seats, while the Strong Armenia bloc secured 29 seats and the nationalist Armenia bloc won 12 seats in the 105‑seat Parliament.