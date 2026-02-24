Iran expects to sign fair agreement with US - Araghchi

Iran is determined to reach a "fair and equitable" deal with the United States as soon as possible, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on X ahead of the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

"Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," Araghchi said.

According to him, the two sides have a "historic opportunity" to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves common interests. The diplomat added that a deal is within reach if diplomacy is prioritized.