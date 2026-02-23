Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil accounts for 60 of Azerbaijan's sea freight in January

Oil accounted for over 60% of Azerbaijan's sea freight in January 2026. Overall sea freight volumes decreased by 20%.

Sea freight volumes in Azerbaijan in the first month of 2026 decreased by a fifth compared to January 2025. According to the State Statistics Committee, the figure is 658,800 tons, with oil cargo accounting for over 60%.

Cargo turnover at Azerbaijan's seaports during the reporting period reached 916,900 tons. Of this volume, 705,900 tons (77%)  amounted to transit cargo.

According to the State Statistics Committee, as of February 1, 2026, there were 9,800 tons of cargo in the ports of Azerbaijan.

