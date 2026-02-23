Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran ready to do everything for agreement with US

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed its commitment to the swift conclusion of an agreement with the United States. The ministry underlined its readiness to do everything to achieve this.

Iran is ready to do everything to quickly conclude a deal with the United States,  Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

"We are ready to reach an agreement as soon as possible. We want to do everything necessary to make this happen,”

– Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

He is confident that the agreement can be signed as soon as possible if there is political will on all sides.

