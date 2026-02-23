IRGC conducts exercises in Persian Gulf

Today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted military drills on Iran's southern coast and its islands in the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC's defense exercises are underway in Iran, the Iranian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company informs.

The participants are practicing the defense of the Islamic Republic's southern coast and Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

"Controlled fire exercises, taking into account the range of weapons and new combined tactics, using the latest technologies at various levels, were among the features of the joint IRGC ground forces exercises held in the Medina Military District,”

– the Iranian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company reported.