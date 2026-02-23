Reservoirs around Tehran almost empty

The critical water situation continues to unfold in Tehran. Water reserves in 5 reservoirs around the Iranian capital have reached their minimum levels.

Water reserves in 5 reservoirs around Tehran are almost empty, Iranian media reports.

"According to the Iranian Water Resources Company, the available reserves in the Amir Kabir reservoir have reached 12 mln cubic meters, which is only 7% of the reservoir's capacity. This represents a 39% decrease compared to the same period last year,”

– Tasnim informed.

A critical situation is also observed in the Lar, Mamlu, and Latian reservoirs, where water levels do not exceed 9%. The Taleghan reservoir is 19% full, but its water reserves are also expected to decrease soon due to additional water pipelines to Tehran.