Armenia proceeds with plans to build small modular nuclear plants

The operating license for the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor will expire in 10 years, making it an opportune time to explore all possible options for constructing new generating capacities. Among the options being studied is the construction of small modular nuclear power plants, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

"In this regard, Armenia is currently carefully examining available technological options of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and assessing proposals from international partners," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The primary criteria in this matter are reliability, nuclear safety for the population and the environment, as well as the long-term viability of the future generating facility, the minister noted, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Another important element is Armenia's fundamental position regarding the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which encompasses non-proliferation and the peaceful use of atomic energy. Therefore, Yerevan is conducting negotiations on the construction of a new nuclear energy facility with potential partners from Russia, the U.S., France, China, and South Korea, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia and Armenia are holding discussions on the project to build a nuclear power plant in the republic, which is a significant topic on the Moscow-Yerevan bilateral agenda, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Furthermore, Russia has already submitted a package of detailed proposals for the project to Armenia, and Rosatom is ready to begin implementation promptly. Regarding the availability of reliable and proven technologies, construction costs, further operation, and the need for specialist training and retraining, Armenia has no alternative to Russia.