Russia, UN discuss activities of Human Rights Council

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister met with the President of the UN Human Rights Council in Switzerland. The parties discussed several topics, including the current activities of the Human Rights Council.

On Tuesday, February 24, a meeting was held between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky and the President of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, a statement published on the Russian Ministry's website reads.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 61st session of the HRC. One of the topics discussed was the council's activities.

"During the conversation, a number of fundamental issues were discussed concerning the Council's main areas of activity, as well as the role of its President in maintaining a constructive, mutually respectful, and depoliticized dialogue, as well as ensuring the proper functioning of this key human rights body of the UN system,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.