US waiting for secret words from Iran about abandoning nuclear weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had not promised the U.S. not to develop nuclear weapons and warned that he will not allow Tehran to obtain them.

"We are in negotiations with them, they want to make a deal, but we have not heard those secret words: "We would never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The U.S. President said during his annual State of the Union address to the House and Senate that his preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy.

He made it clear that he will never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, calling that country "the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism."

The American leader claimed that Iran has already developed missiles that can threaten Europe, and now is seeking to develop missiles that can strike the U.S.