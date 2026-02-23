Western troops in Erbil redeployed in anticipation of possible US strikes on Iran

Troops from several European countries have redeployed their forces from Erbil ahead of a US attack on Iran. These countries include Germany and France.

Amid the high likelihood of a US attack on Iran, several European countries have withdrawn or redeployed troops from the Erbil Air Base, fearing possible retaliatory strikes from the Islamic Republic, informed sources report.

France, Norway, Germany, Sweden, and Italy, which are part of the US-led coalition in Iraq, have already done so, Middle East Eye reports.

"It seems to me that, given the redeployment of troops from Erbil, which is a likely target of a counteroffensive, and the withdrawal of non-essential personnel from Beirut, the likelihood of a US strike is increasing. Much depends on the outcome of the meeting in Geneva on Thursday,”

– Michael Patrick Mulroy, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East said.