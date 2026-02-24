Georgia clashes with EU over Kulevi port

The European Union has leveled unfounded accusations against Georgia regarding the circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions at the oil terminal in the port of Kulevi.

The Georgian government has provided the European Commission with comprehensive information about the port of Kulevi, which fully confirms that it is not violating the sanctions regime.

"We hope that Kulevi will not be included in the sanctions package. Given the absence of any facts concerning violations of the sanctions regime, I believe that Georgia will not be included in this package," Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM also lamented that this particular strategic facility is being included in the sanctions package solely because it has proven successful, while the sanctions regime is not being violated there. Petroleum products are imported and, after processing, exported, Kobakhidze explained.

However, these explanations did not satisfy German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer, who stated that the EU has evidence of the improper use of the Georgian port to circumvent anti-Russian sanctions, and that is why it has been included in the 20th sanctions package against Russia.

"The port of Kulevi is used for the maritime transport of crude oil or petroleum products originating from Russia or exported by Russian vessels employing irregular and high-risk shipping practices," Peter Fischer said.

The Georgian PM assured the diplomat that the country's authorities had shown the European Commission detailed and truthful information on this matter. He was supported by the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, who responded to Peter Fischer's comment.