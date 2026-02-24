Ukrainian settlement talks may take place in next 10 days - Witkoff

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff does not rule out a trilateral meeting between delegations of Ukraine, Russia, the United States within the next ten days.

The special envoy said Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov might travel to Florida to meet with them.

He said a trilateral meeting was being prepared, involving the Ukrainian delegation, the Russian delegation, and himself, the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and their teams, likely within the next ten days.

The last round of consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine was held in Geneva on February 17-18. Prior to that, two rounds of negotiations were held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi in late January and early February.