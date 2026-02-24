Georgia submits report to EU on Kulevi port operation

The Georgian authorities had given the EU the information it had promised on the Kulevi port, EU ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said.

"We have received very detailed information from the Georgian authorities concerning specific infrastructure that is a subject of our concern [the port of Kulevi]. We have also been assured that this infrastructure will not be used to circumvent sanctions," Herczynski said.

The envoy added that he cannot say at this stage whether the information and guarantees provided will be sufficient for member states not to subject this particular infrastructure to sanctions.