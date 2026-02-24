Antalya expects 145,000 Russian tourists per week this summer

The tourist flow from Russia to Antalya this summer may increase by 3%, with the airport expected to welcome approximately 145,000 Russian guests weekly.

In 2026, passenger traffic at Antalya International Airport is projected to grow, with weekly tourist flow from Russia reaching around 145,000 during the summer months, according to Serkan Karaçatay, Commercial and Marketing Director of Fraport TAV Antalya Havalimanı, the company managing the airport.

Last year, the airport served 39.1 million passengers, with international traffic increasing by 1.4% and domestic traffic by 7.9%. International passenger flow amounted to 32.3 million people. The top three countries of origin were Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The tourist flow to Antalya from Russia increased by approximately 4%, he reported.

Peak traffic traditionally occurs from July through October. Last year, the airport received around 320 weekly flights from Russian carriers and hundreds of flights from Turkish carriers. The total weekly flow of tourists from Russia averaged 135,000 passengers.

In 2026, the tourist flow from Russia to the resort is expected to increase, with projected passenger traffic reaching approximately 145,000 per week during the peak season, as Karaçatay said in an interview with the Russian Tourism Union (ATOR).