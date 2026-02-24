Turkey denies claims of planned invasion of Iran

The Turkish government on Wednesday denied media reports claiming that it plans to invade Iranian territory on security grounds in the event of a U.S. attack on Iran.

The Center for Countering Disinformation, a subsidiary of the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, rejected media reports claiming that Türkiye is preparing to invade Iranian territory if the U.S. launches an attack on Iran.

"Türkiye, which consistently upholds respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries, takes all necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders on a 24/7 basis, whether in times of crisis or otherwise," the statement reads.

It added that Ankara continuously takes necessary measures to safeguard the country’s borders, regardless of regional tensions.

The directorate also urged the public to refrain from giving credence to unverified claims and instead rely on official statements issued by competent authorities.