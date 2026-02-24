Trump: Iran seeks to restore nuclear program

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran is working to reconstitute its nuclear program even as it negotiates with Washington.

"After Midnight Hammer, they were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program, and in particular nuclear weapons, yet they continue. They're starting it all over," Trump said.

According to him, the U.S. wiped it out and Iran want to start it all over again and are at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions.

The U.S. has expanded its naval and air presence in the Middle East in a buildup that could support sustained operations against Iran if Donald Trump orders military action.