Third of US fleet and 150 aircraft deployed to Мiddle East and Europe

The US has deployed over 150 combat aircraft to air bases in the Middle East and Europe. According to The Washington Post, this may be in preparation for a possible military operation against Iran. This information is supported by aviation resources and satellite imagery.

The deployment of American aircraft, unprecedented since the Iraq War, is a continuation of Trump's harsh rhetoric toward Tehran. The US president threatened military action if Iran's nuclear program is not limited by the new agreement. Iranian officials have confirmed the possibility of a compromise but have made it clear that a quick agreement is unlikely.