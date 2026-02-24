Many countries to continue paying previously imposed tariffs - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that almost all countries want to keep bilateral trade deals with the United States, knowing that his legal power as president to make a new deal could be "far worse."

Trump made the remarks during his first State of the Union address in his second term on Tuesday, after the Supreme Court ruled Friday against his use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify country-specific "reciprocal" tariffs and other duties.

"The good news is that almost all countries and corporations want to keep the deal that they already made," Trump said.

The U.S. president reiterated that his administration has other legal tools than the IEEPA to maintain his tariff policy.

"And therefore, they will continue to work along the same successful path that we had negotiated before the Supreme Court's unfortunate involvement," Trump said.

According to him, tariffs will remain in place under fully approved and tested alternative legal statutes, and they have been tested for a long time.

"They are a little more complex, but they are actually probably better, leading to a solution that will be even stronger than before," Trump said.

The court decision has raised questions over its potential ramifications on the deals with America's trading partners that the Trump administration has clinched using IEEPA-based tariffs as a pivotal negotiating lever. Trump called the ruling "very unfortunate" and "disappointing."