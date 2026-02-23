Vestnik Kavkaza

Deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia discuss further contacts

The deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting today. It took place on the sidelines of the regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

On Tuesday, February 24, the deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met, Azerbaijani media report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Elnur Mammadov and Robert Abisogomonyan met on the sidelines of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The central topic of the conversation was possible confidence-building measures within multilateral platforms and international organizations.

