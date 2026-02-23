Deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia discuss further contacts

The deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting today. It took place on the sidelines of the regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The central topic of the conversation was possible confidence-building measures within multilateral platforms and international organizations.