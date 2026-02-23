Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye announces number of marriages between Turkish citizens and Russian women

According to Turkish authorities, 1,630 Russian women married Turkish citizens. Syria leads the country in terms of the number of foreign brides.

Türkiye counted the number of marriages between Turkish citizens and foreigners. Russian women are among the top five most popular foreign brides in the country.

According to authorities, 1,630 Russian women married Turkish citizens last year, accounting for approximately 6% of all marriages between Turkish citizens and foreign women. In total, over 28,000 Turkish men chose foreign wives.

Syria leads in terms of the number of foreign brides and grooms in Türkiye.

