Türkiye announces number of marriages between Turkish citizens and Russian women

Türkiye counted the number of marriages between Turkish citizens and foreigners. Russian women are among the top five most popular foreign brides in the country.

According to authorities, 1,630 Russian women married Turkish citizens last year, accounting for approximately 6% of all marriages between Turkish citizens and foreign women. In total, over 28,000 Turkish men chose foreign wives.

