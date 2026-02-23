Tehran intends to finalize strategic partnership agreement with Yerevan

Iran has confirmed its commitment to finalizing a strategic partnership document with Armenia. It was previously reported that the parties plan to sign it in 2026.

Iran is committed to finalizing a comprehensive strategic partnership document with Armenia. The relevant statement was made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Miran Press informs.

"Strengthening economic and corridor cooperation with Armenia is a top priority for Tehran,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to him, the higher the level of interaction between Iran and Armenia in various areas, including politics, economics, and energy, the more the interests of the peoples of both countries will be ensured.