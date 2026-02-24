Silver price surpasses 90 per troy ounce

The price of silver futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $90 per troy ounce for the first time since February 4, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 8:34 a.m. Moscow time (5:34 a.m. GMT), the silver price up by 2.86% at $90.01 per troy ounce. By 8:50 a.m. Moscow time (5:50 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had extended gains to 3.96% as it traded at $90.97 per troy ounce.

The price of gold futures contracts for April 2026 delivery was up by 0.99% at $5,227.6 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium futures for March 2026 delivery was up by 1.8% on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) at $1,850.5 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery was up by 4.12% at $2,277.5 per troy ounce.