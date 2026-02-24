Vestnik Kavkaza

Silver price surpasses 90 per troy ounce

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of silver futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $90 per troy ounce for the first time since February 4, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 8:34 a.m. Moscow time (5:34 a.m. GMT), the silver price up by 2.86% at $90.01 per troy ounce. By 8:50 a.m. Moscow time (5:50 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had extended gains to 3.96% as it traded at $90.97 per troy ounce.

The price of gold futures contracts for April 2026 delivery was up by 0.99% at $5,227.6 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium futures for March 2026 delivery was up by 1.8% on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) at $1,850.5 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery was up by 4.12% at $2,277.5 per troy ounce.

